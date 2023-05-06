When the Chicago Cubs (16-16) and Miami Marlins (16-17) meet at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 6, Drew Smyly will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing to the mound. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 1-3 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 2-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

