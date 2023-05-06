The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank ninth-best in baseball with 41 total home runs.

Chicago is sixth in baseball, slugging .435.

The Cubs' .269 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Chicago scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (160 total, five per game).

The Cubs are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Cubs' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Chicago has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).

The Cubs have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.163).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Drew Smyly (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Smyly has two quality starts this season.

Smyly will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray

