Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cody Bellinger -- hitting .289 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .297 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 21 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in 24.1% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 48.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 69.0% of his games this season (20 of 29), with two or more runs five times (17.2%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (80.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Marlins have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Marlins give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
