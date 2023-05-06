After batting .243 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has 29 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .353.
  • Vaughn has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vaughn has driven home a run in 13 games this year (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 10 of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (18.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.16 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 6.16 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
