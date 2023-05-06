On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .310, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 23 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 29 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this season.

In 14 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings