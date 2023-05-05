Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds will look to outdo Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the White Sox and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 4-16 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 32 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-10 4-12 5-12 5-10 8-17 2-5

