Friday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (13-18) against the Chicago White Sox (10-22) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Reds. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 5.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (0-1) versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn (0-4).

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in four, or 18.2%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 4-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (130 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.60 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule