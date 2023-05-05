The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Hunter Greene TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .293 with five doubles and four walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

