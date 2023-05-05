The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will match up in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-4) 225 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-4.5) 225.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-4) 224.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-4.5) 224.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • These two teams rack up 229.4 points per game between them, 4.4 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 224.1 points per game combined, 0.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Devin Booker 30.5 -120 27.8
Kevin Durant 28.5 -110 29.1
Deandre Ayton 15.5 -120 18.0
Cameron Payne 10.5 -110 10.3

