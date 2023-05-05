Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Luis Robert (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is batting .218 with seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has an RBI in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (12 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.1 per game).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.