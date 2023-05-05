On Friday, Luis Robert (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is batting .218 with seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has an RBI in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (12 of 31), with two or more runs three times (9.7%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings