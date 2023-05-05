On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .263 with two home runs and six walks.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 21 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

