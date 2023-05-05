On Friday, Gavin Sheets (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .263 with two home runs and six walks.
  • Sheets has picked up a hit in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.98 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greene gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.