The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Twins.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .258.
  • Jimenez is batting .524 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this season (17 of 24), with more than one hit four times (16.7%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Jimenez has driven home a run in 11 games this year (45.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 11 of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.