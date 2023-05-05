The Chicago Cubs (15-16) have dropped three games in a row as they ready to take on the Miami Marlins (16-16), who have also dropped three straight. Friday's matchup at Wrigley Field starts at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (4-0) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-2).

Cubs vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.49 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-2, 4.67 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (4-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 1.49 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Justin Steele vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.379) and 28 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI in six innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

Cabrera (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.

Cabrera is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Cabrera has put up three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

Edward Cabrera vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .270 batting average, and is fourth in the league with 288 total hits and 10th in MLB play with 156 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.436) and are ninth in all of MLB with 40 home runs.

Cabrera has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .176 batting average over one appearance.

