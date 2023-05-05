Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Marlins on May 5, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others on the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins before their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (4-0) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- The 27-year-old's 1.49 ERA ranks third, .963 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 45th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 41 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 18 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .304/.349/.400 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has put up 32 hits with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .299/.369/.570 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has recorded 42 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .424/.496/.535 on the year.
- Arraez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, six walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has put up 24 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.
- He's slashing .220/.303/.468 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
