Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to outdo Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023

2:20 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 40 total home runs.

Chicago's .436 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Cubs rank third in the majors with a .270 batting average.

Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (156 total, five per game).

The Cubs' .341 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 3.44 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.172).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Steele has collected five quality starts this season.

Steele will look to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery

