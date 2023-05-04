The Minnesota Twins (17-14) will look to Nick Gordon, on a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

  • Giolito (1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • During six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
  • Giolito enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Giolito is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

  • The opposing Twins offense has a collective .231 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 238 total hits and 13th in MLB play with 140 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.405) and are eighth in all of MLB with 40 home runs.
  • Giolito has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Twins this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

  • Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
  • The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.00 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
  • He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
  • Lopez has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
  • Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.

Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox

  • The White Sox have scored 127 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 252 hits, 17th in baseball, with 30 home runs (22nd in the league).
  • The White Sox have gone 3-for-26 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.