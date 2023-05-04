White Sox vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 4
The Minnesota Twins (17-14) will look to Nick Gordon, on a two-game homer streak, against the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).
White Sox vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- Giolito (1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- During six games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
- Giolito enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Giolito is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.
Lucas Giolito vs. Twins
- The opposing Twins offense has a collective .231 batting average, and is 24th in the league with 238 total hits and 13th in MLB play with 140 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.405) and are eighth in all of MLB with 40 home runs.
- Giolito has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Twins this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- Lopez (2-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.00 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Lopez has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox
- The White Sox have scored 127 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 252 hits, 17th in baseball, with 30 home runs (22nd in the league).
- The White Sox have gone 3-for-26 with a double and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
