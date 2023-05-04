Sportsbooks have set player props for Byron Buxton, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 10 doubles, three home runs, 15 walks and 20 RBI (29 total hits).

He's slashed .259/.366/.429 on the season.

Vaughn has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 vs. Rays Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 25 hits with six doubles, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .217/.268/.426 so far this year.

Robert takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Apr. 30 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (2-2) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of six innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 28 6.0 8 6 6 7 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has recorded 27 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.342/.553 so far this season.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 3 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 1 at White Sox May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Apr. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has collected 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He has a slash line of .230/.293/.336 on the season.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

