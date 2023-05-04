Lucas Giolito will start for the Chicago White Sox against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 30 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 127 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.560 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Giolito (1-2) will take the mound for the White Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Giolito has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays L 12-3 Home Lance Lynn Calvin Faucher 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins - Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds - Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Luke Weaver 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles

