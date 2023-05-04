Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (17-14) and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 4.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (2-2) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (1-2).

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have come away with four wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (127 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.74 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule