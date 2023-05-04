Trey Mancini and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (141 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin on May 4 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .268 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 63.0% of his 27 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 29.6% of his games this year, Mancini has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.8%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

