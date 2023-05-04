Tim Anderson -- batting .262 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has five doubles and four walks while batting .309.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.