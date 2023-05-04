Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Anderson -- batting .262 with four doubles, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Twins
|White Sox vs Twins Odds
|White Sox vs Twins Prediction
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has five doubles and four walks while batting .309.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.