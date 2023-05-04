After hitting .231 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .275.
  • Suzuki enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • Suzuki has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his 18 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.2% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Corbin (1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.74), 75th in WHIP (1.660), and 70th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
