After hitting .231 with a double, a triple, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 1:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .275.

Suzuki enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 77.8% of his 18 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Suzuki has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings