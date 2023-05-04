On Thursday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 24 hits, batting .238 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is fourth in slugging.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 32.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 9.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this year, Wisdom has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 28 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (71.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (57.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings