On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.239 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 24 of 30 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (36.7%).

In 30 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Hoerner has an RBI in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings