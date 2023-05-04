Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has had a base hit in five of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (30.0%), leaving the park in 12% of his plate appearances.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.74 ERA ranks 70th, 1.660 WHIP ranks 75th, and 6 K/9 ranks 70th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.