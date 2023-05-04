The Chicago Cubs and Nelson Velazquez, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Velazquez has had a base hit in five of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (30.0%), leaving the park in 12% of his plate appearances.
  • Velazquez has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 5.74 ERA ranks 70th, 1.660 WHIP ranks 75th, and 6 K/9 ranks 70th.
