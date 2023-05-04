Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is batting .190 with a home run.
- Alberto has had a base hit in three of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Alberto has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
