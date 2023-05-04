Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on May 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .278 with two home runs and six walks.
- In 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%) Sheets has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lopez (2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
