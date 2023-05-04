The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has four doubles and nine walks while batting .194.
  • In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 31 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Andrus has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (six of 31), with more than one RBI four times (12.9%).
  • He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.