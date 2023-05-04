Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has four doubles and nine walks while batting .194.
- In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 31 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Andrus has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (six of 31), with more than one RBI four times (12.9%).
- He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.00), 26th in WHIP (1.111), and seventh in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers.
