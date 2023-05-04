The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has four doubles and nine walks while batting .194.

In 51.6% of his games this year (16 of 31), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 31 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Andrus has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this season (six of 31), with more than one RBI four times (12.9%).

He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings