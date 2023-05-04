The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including three multi-hit games (13.0%).

He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 23 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

