Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .239 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), including three multi-hit games (13.0%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 23 games so far this year.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 45th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
