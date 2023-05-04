Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Victor Robles and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday (first pitch at 1:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 17 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a .305/.352/.405 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .291/.364/.573 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Victor Robles Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Robles Stats

Robles has four doubles, a triple, nine walks and eight RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.394/.372 on the year.

Robles Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 3 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 2 vs. Cubs May. 2 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .231/.280/.352 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

