On Thursday, May 4, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (15-15) visit Victor Robles' Washington Nationals (12-18) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+180). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 16 games this season and won eight (50%) of those contests.

The Cubs have not played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Cubs have a 1-5 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (40%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 3-6 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

