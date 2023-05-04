On Thursday, Cody Bellinger (.778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .291.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 13th in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 19 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

In 25.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 51.9% of his games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (66.7%), including five multi-run games (18.5%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (78.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

