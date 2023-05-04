Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Warriors - May 4
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take on the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Davis' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|25.9
|20.2
|Rebounds
|14.5
|12.5
|15.0
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.7
|PRA
|42.5
|41
|37.9
|PR
|40.5
|38.4
|35.2
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.
- The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/2/2023
|44
|30
|23
|5
|0
|4
|0
|3/5/2023
|38
|39
|8
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2/23/2023
|26
|12
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/11/2023
|36
|13
|16
|1
|0
|3
|0
|10/18/2022
|36
|27
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
