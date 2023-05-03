Yan Gomes -- hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .294.
  • Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (52.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The righty is making his MLB debut at 26 years old.
