Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (17-13) and Chicago White Sox (9-21) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on May 3.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Louie Varland.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

Chicago is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 121 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule