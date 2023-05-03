Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
|Cubs vs Nationals Prediction
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is batting .258 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%) Mancini has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Mancini has an RBI in eight of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven games this season (26.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Irvin takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 26 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.