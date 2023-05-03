The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, will be in action at 8:00 PM on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum totaled 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 119-115 loss against the 76ers.

In this article we will dive into Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.0 PRA 43.5 43.5 42.2 PR 38.5 38.9 37.2 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.8 shots per game, which accounts for 21.0% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers are second in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.