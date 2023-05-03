Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .231 with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- Burger has recorded a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (31.8%), and in 9.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins are sending Varland (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
