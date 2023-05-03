Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .294 with nine doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has driven home a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Irvin will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 26 years old.
