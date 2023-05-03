The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .200 with four doubles and eight walks.

In 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (13.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 30 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 16.7% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In seven games this season (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings