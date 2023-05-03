Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Nationals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .419.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (39.3%).
- In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this year (25.0%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (12 of 28), he has scored, and in five of those games (17.9%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
- The 26-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
