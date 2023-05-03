The Chicago Cubs visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger, Luis Garcia and others in this matchup.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Stroman has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.047 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Apr. 28 6.1 6 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 5.0 6 5 5 5 1 at Athletics Apr. 18 6.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rangers Apr. 7 6.0 2 0 0 6 3

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .303/.377/.596 on the season.

Bellinger will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .306 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 40 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .310/.348/.411 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 at Marlins Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI (21 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .236/.271/.360 so far this season.

Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 1-for-5 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 1

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashed .231/.281/.393 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cubs May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

