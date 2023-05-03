Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals are ready for a matchup with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +165 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago's past three contests have gone under the total, and the average total in that run was 8.3.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 8-7 in those games.

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Cubs a 66.7% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 29 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-15-1).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 7-6 7-8 8-6 8-11 7-3

