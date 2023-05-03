Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago with an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431.
- Vaughn will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (44.8%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (20.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Varland (0-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
