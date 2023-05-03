The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Twins Starter: Louie Varland

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 21 of 26 games this year (80.8%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).

He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.

Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this season.

In 13 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

