Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with a double, four walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .327, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 21 of 26 games this year (80.8%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).
- He has not gone deep in his 26 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In 13 of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Varland (0-0) makes the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 14 against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
