How to Watch the White Sox vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda will take on Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 28 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 118 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.96 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.591 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (0-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Kopech has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/27/2023
|Rays
|L 14-5
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|L 12-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Calvin Faucher
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Joe Ryan
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tyler Mahle
|5/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Pablo Lopez
|5/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Hunter Greene
|5/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Nick Lodolo
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Luke Weaver
