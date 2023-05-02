The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .258.
  • In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 16 games so far this season.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
