After hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 24 of 28 games this season (85.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (39.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (nine of 28), with more than one RBI five times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (50.0%), including five games with multiple runs (17.9%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

