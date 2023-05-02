The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .242 with five doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

In 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%) Burger has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has homered in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 21), and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

