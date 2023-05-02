On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.394 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Nationals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.420) this season, fueled by 30 hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with more than one RBI three times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.0% of his games this season (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (50.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

